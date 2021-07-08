Roberts named president of FM Global, will succeed Lawson as CEO

PROVIDENCE – Malcolm C. Roberts has been named president of FM Global and in January will succeed Thomas A. Lawson as CEO, the mutual insurance company announced Thursday.

Roberts, whose appointment as president is effective Aug, 1, will assume the role of CEO on Jan. 1.

Lawson is retiring effective Dec. 31, and will remain chairman of FM Global’s board of directors. He has worked for the company for 42 years and was appointed CEO in 2015.

Roberts currently serves as the company’s executive vice president. He joined FM Global in 1995 as a loss prevention consultant and has since held a number of management roles in the company, FM Global said.

“This is an exciting step in the future direction of the company,” said Lawson in a statement. “Malcolm has the right balance of leadership skills and vision, intrinsic understanding of our corporate culture, comprehensive insight into our clients’ complex needs, as well as extensive industry knowledge and experience.”

Roberts has also been elected to the company’s board of directors, FM Global said.