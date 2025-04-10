Roberts named SBA’s 2025 Small Business Person of the Year in R.I.

By
-
Kaitlyn Roberts
KAITLYN ROBERTS, CEO of Easy Entertaining Inc., has been named the 2025 Small Business Administration's Small Business Person of the Year in Rhode Island. Providence-based Easy Entertaining, Inc. She is among the 10 Rhode Island award winners the administration announced last month. / COURTESY OF U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

PROVIDENCE – Kaitlyn Roberts, CEO of Easy Entertaining Inc., has been named the 2025 Small Business Administration’s Small Business Person of the Year in Rhode Island. Roberts is one of 10 Rhode Island small-business award winners who will be honored at the Rhode Island Small Business Week 2025 Awards Luncheon, which will be held at

