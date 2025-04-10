PROVIDENCE – Kaitlyn Roberts, CEO of Easy Entertaining Inc., has been named the 2025 Small Business Administration's Small Business Person of the Year in Rhode Island.
Roberts is one of 10 Rhode Island small-business award winners who will be honored at the Rhode Island Small Business Week 2025 Awards Luncheon, which will be held at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick on May 8 as part of National Small Business Week being held May 4-10.
The week will kick off nationally on May 5 with an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., when SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler will name the National Small Business Person of the Year.
A Small Business Empowerment Summit will also be held at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick on May 6. Both the Rhode Island luncheon and summit are cosponsored by the SBA and Skills for Rhode Island’s Future.
In a news release, the administration touted Roberts' impact and economic contributions in Rhode Island.
"Roberts embodies all of the qualities of Rhode Island’s Small Business Person of the Year, serving as a vital member of her community, giving back to others, and persevering through adversity with resilience, and emerging stronger than ever," the administration said.
This year's Rhode Island winners, announced in March, were local businesses and advocates that exemplify “excellence, innovation, and commitment,” according to the SBA.
SBA New England Regional Administrator Peter A. Steele said that National Small Business Week "honors the risk takers, innovators, and job creators that are the backbone of the American economy."
“I congratulate the 10 winners in Rhode Island for this well-deserved recognition and their role in fueling prosperity, spurring growth, and creating job opportunities across Rhode Island and New England,” Steele said.
SBA Rhode Island District Director Robert J. Piechota said, “We are proud to add these 10 inspiring small-business owners and advocates to the long and storied list of Small Business Week award winners in Rhode Island.”
“Their unwavering commitment and dedication toward entrepreneurship not only serves our state economy but also empowers others to follow the American Dream, inspiring potential business owners to open up shop on Main Street while helping fuel the economic growth here in the Ocean State,” said Piechota.
The other Rhode Islanders being honored are:
- Rhode Island & New England Women-Owned Small Business of the Year: Alison Bologna, Shri Studio, Shri Service Corps & Bark, Pawtucket
- Rhode Island Manufacturer of the Year: Jamie Mitri, Moss Pure, Cumberland
- Rhode Island Microenterprise of the Year: Lindsay Degen, Knit Club, Providence
- Rhode Island Family-Owned Small Business of the Year: David Spencer, Atlantic Paper & Supply, Pawtucket
- Rhode Island Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year: Darryl Lindie, AA Sign & Awning, Warwick
- Rhode Island Homebased Small Business of the Year: Denise Golia, Dee’s Little Sweets, Providence
- Rhode Island Financial Services Champion of the Year: Megan Johnson, Webster Bank
- Rhode Island Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Ray & Taryn Nuñez, Nuñez, Providence
- Rhode Island Joseph G.E. Knight Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence: Sandra Bonazoli & Jim Dowd, Beehive Handmade, LLC, Warren