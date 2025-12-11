Robin Moses Joins Eastern Bank As Senior Vice President, Team Leader For Commercial & Industrial Banking In Rhode Island

Robin Moses has joined Eastern Bank as Senior Vice President & Team Leader in Commercial & Industrial Banking in Rhode Island. She brings 25 years of experience in commercial lending, relationship management, and structuring credit solutions for industries including manufacturing, distribution, medical, nonprofit, and professional services. Robin is widely recognized for driving portfolio growth, delivering exceptional client service, and demonstrating strong community service. She previously held senior roles at Bank Rhode Island and Citizens Bank. As the current Board Chair and 13-year member of the Board, Robin is a passionate supporter of Special Olympics of RI.