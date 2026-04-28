Rockland Trust adds franchise finance leader amid national expansion push

PROVIDENCE – Rockland Trust has named Helen Ye senior vice president and franchise finance team lead, a role centered on expanding the bank’s national lending footprint in the restaurant and franchise sector.

Ye will lead the bank’s franchise finance team within its corporate banking division, overseeing lenders and supporting growth of financing relationships with franchise operators across the country.

The hire comes as Rockland Trust continues to scale its specialized franchise lending platform, which has supported restaurant franchise owners across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic since 2019, according to the bank.

Rockland Trust has numerous branch locations in Bristol County, Mass., and operates a commercial lending center and investment office in Providence.

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In announcing the appointment, Senior Vice President Daniel Gillette said Ye’s experience will help deepen the bank’s franchise finance capabilities as part of its broader commercial and industrial lending strategy.

Ye brings more than 20 years of commercial banking experience, most recently serving in franchise finance at M&T Bank, where she managed a national portfolio of restaurant franchise clients.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.