Rockland Trust awards $200K in racial equity grants to 45 local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Rockland Trust Co. through its charitable foundation recently announced $200,000 in grants to 45 local nonprofits to support racial equity, according to a news release.

Four grants went to Rhode Island nonprofits and five went to nonprofits in Bristol County, Mass.

More than 80% of grants will help pay for diversity efforts within the organizations themselves, such as training, policy reviews and audits. The rest of the money will support community activities.

Rhode Island recipients included Amos House, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island, Community Musicworks and Inspiring Minds.

- Advertisement -

Bristol County nonprofits awarded grants included Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South, Child & Family Services, Fall River Deaconess Home, New River, and Youth Opportunities Unlimited.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.