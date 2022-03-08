Rockland Trust Co. opens annual $20,000 small-business contest

PROVIDENCE – Rockland Trust Co. recently launched its annual small-business contest, giving one local business owner $20,000 to grow their company, according to a news release.

The Small Business, Big Dreams contest offers small-business owners the opportunity to grow their ideas in a competition that pairs three final applicants with Rockland Trust consultants to develop a business plan. One winner, selected by a panel of judges, will receive $20,000 to fund that plan, while the runners-up each get $2,500.

Applications are open through April 1 to all Rhode Island and Massachusetts small businesses. Applicants must have been in business for at least two years and have less than $3 million in annual revenue to enter. For more information and the application, visit rocklandtrust.com/smallbusiness.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

