Rockland Trust donates $10K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence

THE ROCKLAND TRUST CO. through its charitable foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Providence. Pictured from left are Chelsea Davignon, teen initiatives director at BGCP; Emily Fulginiti, grants manager at BGCP; John T. Holmes, Fox Point Clubhouse interim branch director; James O’Connor, first vice president, Providence Commercial Lending Center manager at Rockland Trust; Susan Dewsnap, vice president at Rockland Trust Investment Services; Gary Friedmann, vice president, portfolio manager at Rockland Trust; Mark McGwin, senior market manager - franchise lending at Rockland Trust; Mary Anne Stchur, chief advancement officer at BCGP; and Marie-Ines Valdepeñas, associate director of philanthropy at BGCP. / COURTESY ROCKLAND TRUST CO.

PROVIDENCE – The Rockland Trust Co. through its charitable foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence, according to a news release.

The grant will allow the club to expand its food security program, which provides meals to children and teenagers across the eight clubhouse locations in Providence, including in the summer when school-provided meals are not available.

In 2021, the club served more than 100,000 meals through its program.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

