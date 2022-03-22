Rockland Trust donates $10K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence

PROVIDENCE – The Rockland Trust Co. through its charitable foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence, according to a news release.

The grant will allow the club to expand its food security program, which provides meals to children and teenagers across the eight clubhouse locations in Providence, including in the summer when school-provided meals are not available.

In 2021, the club served more than 100,000 meals through its program.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

