Rockland Trust donates $320,000 in COVID-19 relief grants

PROVIDENCE – Rockland Trust’s charitable foundations recently donated $320,000 to 44 organizations across Rhode Island and Massachusetts to help individuals and businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The bank’s two affiliated charitable foundations are Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation Inc. and Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation Inc.

The Rhode Island Public Health Foundation was among the beneficiaries of the funds, as well as several organizations in Bristol County, Mass., including Citizens for Citizens, Immigrants Assistance Center, New Bedford Women’s Center Inc., New Hope, and Steppingstone.

The grants come on top of a prior $140,000 donation to nine local nonprofits, the release stated.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.