Rockland Trust launches Personal Risk Property & Casualty Insurance Advisory Services team

HANOVER, Mass. – Rockland Trust’s Investment Management Group is expanding its insurance offerings by launching a Personal Risk Property & Casualty Insurance Advisory Services team, the bank announced.

Meghan Kelly, vice president of wealth insurance advisory, will be joining the Investment Management Group team to provide clients advice on how to appropriately structure coverage and reduce exposure across their current insurance portfolio, the bank said.

David Smith, managing director and executive vice president and chief investment officer at Rockland Trust, applauded Kelly’s placement on the Investment Management Group team as critical in protecting clients’ wealth.

“Bringing Meghan on board allows us to provide our clients with comprehensive, structured insurance advisory services so that they are fully prepared for unexpected events that may arise,” Smith said. “Her expertise enhances our comprehensive wealth management offerings and enables us to better serve our clients.”

Kelly has worked previously in the property and casualty insurance industry since 2012, and in the private-client space since 2014.

Prior to joining Rockland Trust, Kelly was a strategic account executive in the Private Client Group of HUB International and was previously a senior account executive in the Private Client Group at Eastern Insurance. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in photography from Lesley University and she attained the Chartered Private Risk and Insurance Advisor designation through the Private Risk Management Association.

The Investment Management Group team will collaborate with National Financial Partners Corp. to evaluate each client’s insurance philosophy, lifestyle and existing coverage. This analysis helps identify any gaps or inconsistencies, enabling the team to recommend tailored solutions that enhance asset protection, the bank said.

Rockland Trust has locations throughout Bristol County, Mass., including in Seekonk, Somerset, Fall River, New Bedford, Fairhaven, Raynham and Attleboro. It also has a commercial lending center and investment office in Providence.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.