Rockland Trust named top Massachusetts minority-business lender

PROVIDENCE – Rockland Trust. Co., based in Rockland, Mass., was recently recognized as the top lender to minority entrepreneurs in the Bay State, according to a news release.

The recognition from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Massachusetts office highlighted the bank’s commitment to minority business owners, including in its fiscal year 2021 SBA loans, 41% of which went to minority-owned businesses, the release stated.

