Rockland Trust offers racial equity grants to R.I., Mass. nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Rockland Trust Co., through its charitable foundation, recently announced a new grant program aimed at helping Rhode Island and Massachusetts nonprofits to address racial equity, according to a news release.
Grants range from $1,000 to $5,000 and can be used for new or existing racial equity programs such as training for employees or board members, community events, organizational policy reviews, or books and other purchased materials.
Eligible nonprofits can apply online, with a March 19 application deadline. Awardees will be announced in May.
Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
