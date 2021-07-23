Rockland Trust parent company reports $38M Q2 profit

ROCKLAND TRUST CO.'S parent company on Friday reported a $37.6 million second-quarter profit. / COURTESY ROCKLAND TRUST CO.
PROVIDENCE – Independent Bank Corp. Inc., the parent company for Rockland Trust Co., saw its second-quarter profits increase more than 50% compared to a year ago, the company reported on Friday. The $37.6 million earnings for the quarter that ended June 30 includes the release of millions of dollars  from the company’s credit loss provisions.…
