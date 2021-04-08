Rockland Trust provides $10.5M in financing for Oxford School Residences project

FAIRHAVEN – Rockland Trust has provided a $10.5 million loan to SCG Development, which will revitalize the Oxford School Residences in Fairhaven.

The funds will include a commitment to both construction and permanent loan financing, according to the institution.

The redevelopment will go toward the creation of 54 affordable units of senior housing. The project is an adaptive reuse of an 1896 school house and mid-century addition. It was last used by the Fairhaven School Department in 2012.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -