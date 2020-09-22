Rockland Trust receives ‘Outstanding’ federal rating for community activity

PROVIDENCE – Rockland Trust received an “outstanding” rating by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Mass. Division of Banks in a recent evaluation of its Community Reinvestment Act performance, according to a news release.

The designation, which is the highest possible rating, reflects its performance in the community through meeting credit needs of low- and middle-income borrowers, neighborhoods and businesses.

Factors that contributed to the bank’s strong rating, as noted in the evaluation, included:

Originating $331.7 million across 1,013 residential loans, including through flexible and innovative loan programs.

Originating $56.3 million across 134 small-business loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration Loan Program.

Originating or renewing $276.6 million in 37 community-development loans.

Donating $1.5 million to charitable organizations.

Originating and maintaining $136.6 million across 451 community-development investments.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -