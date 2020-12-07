Rockry Hall on Newport’s Bellevue Avenue sold for $5.2M

NEWPORT — A Bellevue Avenue mansion, Rockry Hall, has sold for $5.2 million, according to Lila Delman Real Estate, whose sales associate, Alex Thursby, represented the sellers.

The transaction is among the top 10 for Newport this year, the real estate company announced.

The house, at 425 Bellevue Ave., was built in the late 1880s and sits on 1 acre. The seven-bedroom home has a combination of Gothic Revival and Queen Anne-style architecture because a neighboring home was attached to the original structure following a fire. It now covers 8,300 square feet.

Following extensive renovations, the home now has a gunite pool and spa and a kitchen in the style of designer Christopher Peacock.

- Advertisement -

The sellers were identified in Newport real estate records as Simon and Melissa Mullaly. The identity of the new owners was not immediately available.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.