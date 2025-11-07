Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to remain open through November

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital have received a temporary lifeline under a new agreement reached by hospital ownership and R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Friday. Under the agreement, the state of Rhode Island will contribute up to $3 million toward keeping the hospitals open through November,

–

The two hospitals are running at a projected $6 million loss for Prospect in November, according to court documents. Representatives from the state, Prospect and potential buyers will appear in court "on or about" Nov. 18 to advise on a transaction, transfer or other conclusion.

The two hospitals are running at a projected $6 million loss for Prospect in November, according to court documents. Representatives from the state, Prospect and potential buyers will appear before the court "on or about" Nov. 18 to advise on a transaction, transfer or other conclusion.