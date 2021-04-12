Roger Williams Medical Center doctor recognized by R.I. Chapter of American College of Physicians

PROVIDENCE – A longtime Rhode Island cancer specialist has been recognized for his dedication to medicine, medical education and research.

Dr. Vincent Armenio, chairman of the Department of Medicine at Roger Williams Medical Center, was presented with the Irving Beck Laureate Award by the Rhode Island Chapter of the American College of Physicians on March 17.

Armenio was selected unanimously for the American College of Physicians-authorized laureate award, which is one of the chapter’s highest honors.

“Dr. Armenio’s contributions and achievements in medicine and hematology-oncology, academics, research, and teaching and patient care at Roger Williams Medical Center and in the Rhode Island community are significant and ongoing,” said Jeffrey Liebman, CEO of CharterCARE Health Partners, which owns Roger Williams Medical Center. “This is a well-deserved honor from his peers.”

Armenio joined the staff at Roger Williams in 2008, and earned a promotion to vice chair of the department of medicine in 2012. By 2015, he was chairman. He is also associate director of the Roger Williams Cancer Center and program director of the internal medicine residency program.

In addition, Armenio is a clinical assistant professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.