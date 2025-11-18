Roger Williams, Our Lady of Fatima hospitals to remain open through December

By
-
OUR LADY OF FATIMA HOSPITAL, pictured, and Roger Williams Medical Center will remain open through the end of the year as the state and hospitals owner Prospect Medical Holdings continue negotiations in bankruptcy court. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – An agreement to keep Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital open through November has been extended to the end of the year. The deal, reached on Tuesday by the state of Rhode Island and hospitals owner Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., cements the hospitals’ continuing operations through Dec. 31. But

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Expanding Access, Advancing Care

At South County Health, access to exceptional healthcare is more than a mission — it’s…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display