PROVIDENCE – Roger Williams Park Zoo has welcomed a new resident during World Giraffe Week.

Enzi, a 1-year-old male, 730-pound, 10-foot tall, Masai giraffe made the trip from the Franklin Park Zoo in Massachusetts to join fellow giraffes Cora and Providence.

“Our team is committed to providing Enzi with a comfortable and enriching environment as he adjusts to his new home,” said Amy Roberts, Roger Williams Park Zoo chief zoological officer.

The zoo said Masai giraffes are endangered, but thanks to conservation efforts, their numbers are slowly growing. As of May, the International Union for Conservation of Nature estimated there are just 32,000 Masai giraffes left in the world.

The biggest threats to the Masai giraffe population are habitat loss and illegal hunting, according to the Roger Williams Park Zoo website.

The Masai giraffe is the world’s tallest land mammal. Its heart resembles a 25-pound basketball which generates enough energy to maintain blood flood through their tall necks,

composed of seven vertebrae, which account for about one-third of its body height,

into their brain.

Males typically outweigh and outgrow females, reaching up to 2,900 pounds and a height of up to 18 feet. In the wild, these giraffes can live up to 25 years, with lifespans often extending further in managed habitats.

Additionally, its prehensile tongue, measuring up to 20 inches, allows it to grasp leaves from tall trees that other animals cannot reach.

“Enzi is understandably shy around new people, but he’s already shown signs of warming up. He cautiously accepted a treat from me, which was a positive step. It’s great to see him becoming more independent as he explores his new habitat,” said Roger Williams Park Zoo Keeper Rachel McClung.