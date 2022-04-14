Backlash prompts RWU to revise name change for architecture school

BRISTOL – Following significant backlash from students, alumni and faculty, Roger Williams University will revise the previously announced renaming of the School of Architecture, Art and Historic Preservation.

The university now plans to rename the college as the Cummings School of Architecture, an RWU spokesperson confirmed on Thursday, rather than the originally intended Cummings School of Architecture and Real Estate. The school will house the newly-created Cummings Institute for Real Estate.

The name change was prompted by a $20 million donation from the Massachusetts-based Cummings Foundation, which the university announced last week. The School of Architecture community swiftly opposed the inclusion of “real estate” in the school’s name, as well as the removal of historic preservation and art, with more than 900 people signing a petition opposing the name change as of Thursday morning.

The newly announced name is an improvement, but still not ideal, said the petition’s creator, a user identified as “John Doe.”

“While many are happy to have ‘real estate’ taken out of the name, it still discredits those part of the art and historical preservation programs which the school was founded on,” an update posted to the petition says.

Numerous signees, many of whom identified themselves as School of Architecture alumni, said that real estate goals oppose the values held by architecture, historic preservation and art professionals, and that real estate programming belongs in the university’s business school.

Many signees also said that the name change devalues the school’s historic preservation and art programs, the former of which includes the country’s oldest undergraduate degree program in the field.

“In a world where creativity and preserving the past have become such a huge part of architecture, it doesn’t make sense why we would throw those words out,” one signee, alum Adam Carceller, commented on the petition last week.

RWU spokesperson Jill Rodrigues said the university decided to remove historic preservation and art in name because the title “had not reflected our urban planning and other programs added over the years, and this simpler name recognizes the foundation of the school’s 35-year history and allows for growth in the years ahead.”

Earlier this year, the university announced plans to launch real estate certificate and degree programs this year and in 2023. Bill Cummings, who co-leads the Cummings Foundation with his wife Joyce, is the founder of Cummings Properties, LLC real estate agency.

The adjustment to the renaming plans came “after having reasoned discussions with faculty and students,” Rodrigues said.

The update posted to the petition said that, while still disappointed that the university will drop historic preservation and art from the school’s name, “We are excited about this partnership, which remains the same with this adjustment to the school name, and we are grateful for the Foundation to work with us so quickly on this and for the conversations with faculty and students.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.