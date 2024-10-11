Roger Williams University elects Boujoulian as first woman board of trustees chairperson

By
-
HEATHER BOUJOULIAN has been elected as the new chairperson of Roger Williams University's board of trustees. She is the first woman to hold the chair position in the university's history. / COURTESY ROGER WILLIAMS UNIVERSITY
HEATHER BOUJOULIAN has been elected as the new chairperson of Roger Williams University's board of trustees. She is the first woman to hold the chair position in the university's history. / COURTESY ROGER WILLIAMS UNIVERSITY

BRISTOL – Heather Boujoulian, a Roger Williams University alum and managing director and head of development at Boston-based real estate firm Berkshire Residential Investments, has made history with her alma mater. The university announced Thursday that Boujoulian has been appointed as the new chairperson for RWU’s board of trustees. She becomes the first woman in

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Preparing for Potential Tax Changes

The upcoming 2024 election will have a major impact on tax policy, specifically provisions created…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR