Roger Williams University engineering dean Potter dies at 69

BRISTOL – Robert A. Potter Jr., dean of Roger Williams University’s School of Engineering, Computing and Construction Management, died Oct. 7, the university announced. Potter was 69.

Potter was with RWU for 21 years, the last 20 as dean of the engineering school, RWU said. According to his obituary posted on Saunders-Dwyer Funeral Home’s website, Potter had a 27-year career in the military and taught engineering at West Point for nine years until he retired in 2000. From there, he began teaching at RWU and soon became dean of the engineering school, the obituary said.

Earlier this year, the university opened its new $13.8 million, three-story engineering school building on the Bristol campus, which was four years in the making. Potter told Providence Business News at the time that the new building would offer the same high-quality facilities as the instruction the engineering students receive at RWU.

Potter also created and managed the university’s club hockey team, the obituary said.

