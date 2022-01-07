Roger Williams University latest college to start spring remotely

BRISTOL – Roger Williams University is the latest local college that will start its spring semester’s classes online.

The university on Thursday said that all classes will take place virtually from Jan. 24 through Jan. 28 for the purposes of testing and monitoring the presence of COVID-19 on campuses in Bristol and in Providence. This will allow the university, RWU said, to make sure that everyone on campus has received at least two or three negative tests in the spring semester’s first weeks.

All students are required by RWU to test negative within 72 hours with a PCR test or within 48 hours with a rapid test before returning to campus. While clearance testing is going on, all students both on campus and off are urged to limit interactions and not gather in common areas to avoid exposure.

Employees are encouraged to work remotely during the week of Jan. 10, RWU said, and required to obtain a clearance test before returning to campus.

Johnson & Wales University, Rhode Island College, the Community College of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island School of Design also are starting their spring semesters online.

