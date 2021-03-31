Roger Williams University, Shawmut Design launch education-to-career pipeline

BRISTOL – Roger Williams University and Shawmut Design and Construction are partnering to implement the Shawmut Scholars Program at the university.

The university said that the initiative will provide three RWU students with scholarship support for four years, paid internships at Shawmut, career and professional development, and additional stipends for housing and transportation costs.

RWU spokesperson Jill Rodrigues told Providence Business News that while the university has several other scholarship programs for underrepresented students, this program in which the university is including tuition assistance with internship and professional development for students is a first.

Additionally, Shawmut spokesperson Kevin Corsino said the program is the first such program the construction firm is offering within Rhode Island.

The university said the inaugural scholars will be selected from new students entering in the 2021 fall semester who choose engineering or construction management majors.

