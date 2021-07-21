Ros named Providence College Center at Moore Hall director

PROVIDENCE – Sokeo Ros, a faculty member for Providence College’s urban education master’s program, has been named the new director for the college’s Center at Moore Hall.

The Center at Moore Hall at PC is a space that promotes diverse interactions and social change at the college. Ros has served as the center’s interim director since July 2020, PC said.

Ros is also a faculty member at College Unbound, PC said. He also taught and performed at Trinity Repertory Company and the Everett Company Stage and School.

PC said as director, Ros will work to facilitate connections between faculty, students, staff and student organizations, as well as members of surrounding neighborhoods, to address issues regarding historically excluded, marginalized and traumatized communities. The college also said that Ros will strive to create a supportive community environment promoting inclusion, equity and a sense of belonging to all backgrounds on campus.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.