Rose promoted to Premier Banking manager at BankNewport

NEWPORT – Evan Rose has been promoted to vice president and Premier Banking manager at BankNewport, the bank announced.

Rose has been with the bank for more than 14 years, having held several leadership and management positions within the Retail Group, most recently as vice president and retail sales support manager, where he led all retail sales and service initiatives, including business development activities, sales and service skill development programs, and bank-wide retail programs to support strategic goals, according to a news release.

In his new role, Rose will continue to grow and develop the Premier Banking portfolio, leading and supporting the Premier Banking team as they offer personalized and high-level service for their banking clients, the bank said.

Rose, a Portsmouth resident, is a graduate of Salve Regina University in Newport and is a member of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce board of directors.