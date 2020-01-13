Roshni Darnal joins United Way as Grants and Initiatives Manager, Workforce Development

Part of UWRI’s Community Investment team as Grants and Initiatives Manager for Workforce Development, Roshni Darnal oversees the organization’s work on adult education and programs that help individuals remove barriers to employment. Previously, she was the Director of Senior Services for Federal Hill House, and prior spent seven years as Program Director with Education in Action. She holds an MBA from Johnson and Wales University, and an undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Angelia Ruskin University in Malaysia. Roshni is tri-lingual and a resident of Providence.

- Advertisement -