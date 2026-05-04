Route 10 on-ramp to I-95 North in Cranston reopened

By
-
THE ON-RAMP from Route 10 North onto Interstate 95 has reopened, the R.I. Department of Transportation announced Monday. The I-95 on-ramp was closed on April 26 after a 60- to 100-foot section of a concrete guardrail and a tall metal safety barrier fell from the structure to the train tracks below.

CRANSTON – The on-ramp from Route 10 North onto Interstate 95 has reopened, the R.I. Department of Transportation announced Monday.  The I-95 on-ramp was closed on April 26 after a 60- to 100-foot section of a concrete guardrail and a tall metal safety barrier fell from the structure to the train tracks below, halting Amtrak

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Small Office, Big Impact: Rhode Island Health Care Association Upgrades to Energy-Efficient Lighting

For many small businesses and nonprofit organizations, relatively simple upgrades can deliver meaningful savings while…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR