Route 10 on-ramp to I-95 North in Cranston reopened

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CRANSTON – The on-ramp from Route 10 North onto Interstate 95 has reopened, the R.I. Department of Transportation announced Monday. The I-95 on-ramp was closed on April 26 after a 60- to 100-foot section of a concrete guardrail and a tall metal safety barrier fell from the structure to the train tracks below, halting Amtrak

CRANSTON – The on-ramp from Route 10 North onto Interstate 95 has reopened, the R.I. Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The I-95 on-ramp was closed on April 26 after a 60- to 100-foot section of a concrete guardrail and a tall metal safety barrier fell from the structure to the train tracks below, halting Amtrak service from New York City to Boston.

Amtrak resumed full service on April 27. No injuries were reported at the time of the accident.

During a press conference on April 27,

Gov. Daniel J. McKee ordered the inspection of seven bridges across the state that have safety barriers over train tracks. The location of those bridges was not disclosed.

“I’m confident that the bridges that are open are safe,” McKee said.

The Route 10 on-ramp was scheduled to be demolished and replaced as part of the

15- bridges project that was originally announced in 2024

. An inspection was scheduled for April 30, according to a report WJAR-TV NBC 10.