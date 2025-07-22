RTX Corp. reports profit jump to $1.66B in Q2

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced the week of July 28th. We are still looking for a few innovators.

ARLINGTON, Va. – RTX Corp. on Tuesday reported a second-quarter profit of $1.66 billion, a sharp increase from $111 million a year prior, powered by a 9% year-over-year increase in sales of $21.58 billion. On a per-share basis, the company, formerly Raytheon Technologies Corp., said it had net income of $1.22, compared to 8 cents the

On a per-share basis, the company, formerly Raytheon Technologies Corp., said it had net income of $1.22, compared to 8 cents the year prior.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $21.58 billion in the period, an increase from

$19.7 billion the year prior and

beating Wall Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.53 billion.

“We continued our momentum in the second quarter with organic sales and profit growth across all three segments [Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon], including 16% commercial aftermarket growth,” said RTX Chairman and CEO Chris Calio. “Our backlog grew to $236 billion, up 15% versus the prior year, and we secured major awards for our geared turbofan engines and integrated air and missile defense capabilities in the quarter.”

RTX expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.80 to $5.95 per share.

“Our updated outlook reflects strong operational performance in the first half and incorporates our current assessment of the impact of tariffs,”

Calio said.

“We are focused on delivering on the strong growth in our commercial and defense end markets and remain well-positioned to drive long-term, profitable growth.”

The company has a plant in

Portsmouth

that focuses on seapower capability – sensors, combat management systems, radar and sonar. About 1,000 people work at the facility.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.