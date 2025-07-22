RTX Corp. reports profit jump to $1.66B in Q2

RTX CORP. on Tuesday reported a second-quarter profit of $1.66 billion, a sharp increase from $111 million a year prior, powered by a 9% year-over-year increase in sales of $21.58 billion. 

ARLINGTON, Va. – RTX Corp. on Tuesday reported a second-quarter profit of $1.66 billion, a sharp increase from $111 million a year prior, powered by a 9% year-over-year increase in sales of $21.58 billion.  On a per-share basis, the company, formerly Raytheon Technologies Corp., said it had net income of $1.22, compared to 8 cents the

