RTX Corp. sees 49% profit growth in 2024

ARLINGTON, Va. – RTX Corp., formerly Raytheon Technologies Corp., reported a 2024 year-end profit of $4.7 billion, or $3.55 per share. That’s a 49% increase from $3.2 billion, or $2.23 per share, a year prior. Raytheon Technologies, which has a plant in Portsmouth that focuses on seapower capability, changed its name to RTX Corp. in July 2023. The company

The company said Tuesday that it had a fourth-quarter profit of $1.48 billion, or $1.10 per share, compared with $1.43 billion, or $1.05 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $21.6 billion in the fourth quarter, an increase from $19.9 billion a year prior. This beat Wall Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $20.56 billion.

The company’s location in Portsmouth focuses on the development of sensors, combat management systems, radar and sonar. About 1,000 people work at the facility.

Revenue for the year totaled $80.74 billion, a 17% increase from $68.9 billion a year prior.