‘Rubber Hut’ begins filming in Warwick, Cranston

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PROVIDENCE – Another motion picture is being filmed in Rhode Island. Inspired by a true story, “Rubber Hut” starring Grace Van Patten from “Tell Me Lies,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox,” has begun filming in Cranston and Warwick, the R.I. Film & TV Office announced Friday. “Rubber Hut” tells the story of a Rhode Island woman who was

PROVIDENCE – Another motion picture is being filmed in Rhode Island.

Inspired by a true story, “Rubber Hut” starring Grace Van Patten from

“Tell Me Lies,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox,” has begun filming in Cranston and Warwick, the R.I. Film & TV Office announced Friday.

"Rubber Hut" tells the story of a Rhode Island woman who was an

ex-Pan Am flight attendant who opens a drive-thru condom kiosk in Cranston during the AIDS crisis of the early 1980s. Overnight, she becomes a lightning rod, a hero to local teens and an unlikely threat to the tight-knit world around her.

“We are very excited to be hosting this film inspired by a true story about an independent woman who finds her voice and place in the world by helping others live a healthier, safer and more thoughtful lifestyle,” said Steven Feinberg, executive director of the R.I. Film & TV Office.

It was unclear if the project was taking advantage of Rhode Island’s film tax credits,

which offers tax credits of up to 30% on local production costs to eligible projects. Feinberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, he told Providence Business News earlier this year when asked about production of HBO’s "The Gilded Age" in the state, he said the actual amount of the budget and qualified costs will not be determined until the production concludes and the audit is completed.

“Once the credit certificate is given to the production company after the full administrative process, then the actual amounts will be published on the division of taxation website Aug. 15 of that year,” Feinberg said in April.

Rubber Hut is the debut feature film of writer/director Hanna Gray

Organschi. It is being produced

by Elizabeth Woodward for Willa Productions, Tara Sheffer for Stone Fruit Productions and co-produced by Alex Berard. Anne Carey and Jason Michael Berman serve as executive producers.