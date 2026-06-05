‘Rubber Hut’ begins filming in Warwick, Cranston

By
-
INSPIRED BY a true story, “Rubber Hut” starring Grace Van Patten from “Tell Me Lies,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox,” has begun filming in Cranston and Warwick, the R.I. Film & TV Office says. 
INSPIRED BY a true story, “Rubber Hut” starring Grace Van Patten from “Tell Me Lies,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox,” has begun filming in Cranston and Warwick, the R.I. Film & TV Office says. 

PROVIDENCE – Another motion picture is being filmed in Rhode Island.  Inspired by a true story, “Rubber Hut” starring Grace Van Patten from “Tell Me Lies,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox,” has begun filming in Cranston and Warwick, the R.I. Film & TV Office announced Friday.  “Rubber Hut” tells the story of a Rhode Island woman who was

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

South County Art Association Enhances Its Space and Saves Energy

Energy efficiency improvements can help small businesses and nonprofit organizations reduce energy use while enhancing…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR