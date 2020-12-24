Rumford home sale sets an East Providence record

EAST PROVIDENCE – A home recently sold in the Rumford section of East Providence marks the highest sale in the city in more than two years.

The house at 32 Drowne Parkway sold for $807,500, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the sellers.

The house, originally built in 1940, has five bedrooms and three full bathrooms. It is a colonial style with high ceilings in the great room and floor-to-ceiling built-ins and a fireplace. It has a chef’s kitchen, a rear workshop and a primary bedroom suite with a dressing room and a full bath.

The home was sold on Dec. 17 by owners Jeffrey and Kimberly Weiss to Jason Pamental and Ellen Diamond, according to online property records.

