RWU, Atlantic Shark Institute partnering on research, internships

BRISTOL – Roger Williams University is partnering with a South Kingstown-based shark research organization to collaborate on shark-focused projects and student internships within Rhode Island.

The university says it will work together with the Atlantic Shark Institute to develop new shark research initiatives and engage RWU faculty and students in the institute’s ongoing projects. Among them are analyzing baited remote underwater video systems and the acoustic array detection system, and the coastal tagging study of shortfin makos, common threshers and blue sharks, among other shark species.

Additionally, the institute’s shark data sets will be integrated into several courses at RWU, the university says. Plus, the institute will start hosting internships this summer through the new RWU Blue Fellows program.

“This collaboration between Roger Williams University and the Atlantic Shark Institute will leverage the expertise of both institutions to strengthen shark research and conservation efforts in the Atlantic region, while preparing students to become leaders in this field,” David Taylor, professor of biology at RWU and fish ecologist who will serve as faculty director of the RWU-ASI partnership, said in a statement.

