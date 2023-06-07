RWU collaborative launches public humanities and arts center

BRISTOL – Roger Williams University’s Public Humanities and Arts Collaborative is launching a public humanities and arts center, which the university says will foster inclusive narratives.

Additionally, the university says the new center will make historically marginalized and erased populations more audible and visible through research and projects in collaboration with community partners.

RWU says the collaborative obtained a $149,000 National Endowment for the Humanities grant to develop a public humanities and arts curriculum. The curriculum, the university says, will offer students a deeper understanding of current debates about the ethics of working with communities through the lenses of racial and community justice, decolonization and equity across a broad range of constituencies and will learn intercultural competency skills. These courses are expected to be offered at the start of next spring, RWU said.

Plus, the grant will fund Public Humanities Curriculum Development Fellowships for 10 RWU faculty members and 10 community fellows this spring and summer to create courses for the new curriculum, the university said.

“As one of Roger Williams University’s new centers of academic excellence, the co-lab celebrates the impact of public humanities and arts on a wide range of issues and ideas,” RWU President Ioannis N. Miaoulis said in a statement, “and reflects our institutional mission of community-engaged work that makes a difference in our communities and provides meaningful learning opportunities for our students.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.