RWU launches online tool to help students craft real-world learning paths

BRISTOL – Roger Williams University is implementing a new online tool powered by artificial intelligence that will allow students to design their own combinations of degrees and credentials.

Students can tailor their educational paths to meet their goals; options include an MBA with business analytics and a Juris Doctor/MBA.

Part of a website overhaul that enables students to imagine their own combinations from academic programs and real-world experience, the system allows interdisciplinary pairings of majors, minors, professional credentials and pathways from undergraduate to graduate study, professional programs, or a law degree.

“A Roger Williams University education is defined by the powerful combinations that empower students to combine solving real problems in labs and studios, clinics and courtrooms, and in the community – putting the world in our classrooms and labs, and putting our students out in the world,” said Provost Margaret Everett.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.