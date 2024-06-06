RWU law professor to lead regional public defender office

TARA I. ALLEN, a professor at the Roger Williams University School of Law, will lead the federal public defender office for Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. / COURTESY ROGER WILLIAMS UNIVERSITY

BRISTOL – Tara I. Allen, a professor at the Roger Williams University School of Law, is set to lead the federal public defender office for Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Allen, the school’s Bruce I. Kogan distinguished service professor of law, will assume the position following an FBI background check, the U.S. Court of

