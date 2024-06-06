RWU law professor to lead regional public defender office

BRISTOL – Tara I. Allen, a professor at the Roger Williams University School of Law, is set to lead the federal public defender office for Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Allen, the school's Bruce I. Kogan distinguished service professor of law, will assume the position following an FBI background check, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit announced on Wednesday. Allen is a familiar presence at the Office of the Federal Defender, which she joined in 2005 as a research and writing specialist and misdemeanor trial unit supervisor in California. In 2007, she became the supervising senior staff attorney for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit's Civil Law Unit, and starting in 2010 she served for two years in the Western District of Pennsylvania. Six years after joining the District of Rhode Island in 2012, Allen began working at Roger Williams as an associate professor in 2018. Prior to assuming the role full time, she taught part time at the law school starting in 2013, and had previously taught law at other universities and legal education institutes throughout the U.S. In a statement, David J. Barron, chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, said the court "is thrilled to have Tara Allen return to the office where she served indigent defendants so well and for so long, now as the Federal Public Defender for the Districts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. "Attorney Allen is a highly regarded member of the criminal defense bar and a distinguished professor of law," Barron continued, "and the court is confident that her varied experience will enable her to provide superb leadership to this critical and well-respected office, as well as the federal courts." Allen has a bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University and a juris doctorate from the Northeastern University School of Law. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.