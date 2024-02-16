RWU receives $1.7M federal earmark to retrofit, equip environmental science lab

By
-
ROGER WILLIAMS UNIVERSITY received a $1.7 million federal earmark from Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., to help retrofit and equip the university’s new Environmental Engineering and Environmental Science Laboratory.
BRISTOL – Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., helped secure a $1.7 million federal earmark for Roger Williams University to help retrofit and equip the university’s new Environmental Engineering and Environmental Science Laboratory, the university announced Friday. RWU says the federal funds, secured by Reed in the 2023 fiscal year appropriations law, will allow the university to

