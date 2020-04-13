RWU School of Law names Bowman new dean

BRISTOL – Gregory W. Bowman has been named dean of the Roger Williams University School of Law, the school announced Monday.

Bowman is currently the dean of the West Virginia University College of Law. RWU said the appointment followed a national search. Bowman will be the sixth dean in the law school’s history and will take over for Michael J. Yelnosky, who is returning to teaching after this academic year, RWU said.

“I am really excited and honored to be joining the RWU community,” Bowman said in a statement. “RWU [School of] Law does a wonderful job of serving the public and training the lawyers and leaders of tomorrow, and it makes such a difference in people’s lives. I’m looking forward to working with everyone at RWU to build an even brighter future for legal education in Rhode Island.”

Bowman, according to RWU, joined the WVU faculty in 2009 and became the William J. Maier Jr. Dean of WVU College of Law in 2015. He had also served as the college’s associate dean of academic affairs during his tenure at WVU – which is also his alma mater. Bowman also was the founding director of WVU College of Law’s Geneva Study Abroad Program, RWU said.

RWU President Ioannis N. Miaoulis said in a statement that Bowman exemplifies the “innovation and vision” necessary to “adapt to the changing legal landscape.”

“As the next dean, Greg will continue to advance the law school’s mission of educating practice-ready lawyers and serving the area’s neediest populations, strengthening its reputation regionally and nationally,” Miaoulis said.

