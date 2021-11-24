RWU School of Law to hold second annual RBG contest for K-12 students

BRISTOL – The Roger Williams University School of Law is inviting K-12 students across Rhode Island to submit essays and drawings on how they were inspired by the late U.S. Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsberg served on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1993 until her death on Sept. 18, 2020.

Elementary school students will have the opportunity to submit a drawing on how Ginsburg inspired them, while middle school and high school students are invited to submit written essays on Ginsburg’s inspiration. Essays from middle school students should be around 250 words in length, while high school essays should be 500 words.

Students will be eligible for monetary prizes and a book about Ginsburg for their winning drawings and essays, RWU said. All entries must be submitted by Jan. 22, 2022. Children of RWU staffers are ineligible to participate.

RWU Law said submissions can be sent via email.

