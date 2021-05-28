RWU student scores win in open-records dispute

EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITY: A lawsuit filed on behalf of Roger Williams University law student Lindsay Koso was successful in persuading the R.I. Office of the Attorney General to waive a $225 fee when she requested copies of public records as part of research she was conducting for a law review article. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
When second-year law student Lindsay Koso started working on an article for the Roger Williams University Law Review last fall, she had no idea that it would lead to a legal confrontation with the R.I. Office of the Attorney General. But that’s what happened when she made a request for public records as part of…

