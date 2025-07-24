Ryan Family Amusements acquires North Bowl in North Attleborough

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH – For the second time in less than three months, Ryan Family Amusements has assumed ownership of a local tenpin bowling center.
The Bourne, Mass.-based entertainment company has recently acquired North Bowl Corp. at 71 East Washington St. from owners Ed and Kelli Kinsley after the couple owned the 40-lane center for nearly two decades, the couple announced Wednesday in a Facebook post. The post states that Ed Kinsley had “passed normal retirement age several years ago” and it is time for he and Kelli Kinsley to “step aside.”
“We appreciate the tremendous support the community has given us during the past 17 years,” said the Kinsleys, who noted they plan to split their time between New England and the Gulf Coast after the sale, in the post. “It has been a wonderful experience for our entire family, and we will miss the bowling alleys and the many great people we have met over the years.”
The sale also includes the Kinsleys’ Mohegan Bowl property, a 20-lane candlepin-tenpin house in Webster, Mass.
The Kinsleys, under the limited liability company name Kinsley Properties, purchased North Bowl in 2008 for $2.2 million, according to town records. Since then, the couple has made significant physical investments into the center with a split-house design, including installing synthetic lanes, new scoring systems and seating areas; building a restaurant-style eating area; and upgrades to the arcade space.
This is the second local bowling center Ryan Family has become owner of recently. Last month, the company formally took over Walnut Hill Bowl, a tenpin center in Woonsocket
. Ryan Family signed a 20-year lease with the new property owner, WHP Investments LLC, to operate Walnut Hill Bowl – which will become Ryan’s at Walnut Hill and is currently being renovated.
It is unclear how much Ryan Family paid for North Bowl and Mohegan Bowl and what the company’s plans for the respective centers are. Ryan Family representatives did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment from Providence Business News.
However, the Kinsleys in the post said Ryan Family’s goal is to “keep everything the same” at both centers. No lanes will be removed and the free-fall pinsetters will remain as they are, not switching to string pinsetters, the couple said.
Also, all employees at the centers will still have their jobs along with “the opportunity for advancement in a much larger and well-funded company,” the couple said.
“They are clearly arcade oriented and they will bring improvements and new games to the arcade, but they will also 100% support all our leagues and open play programs,” the couple said. “I don't believe we could find a better buyer to carry on the long-standing traditions of both facilities. They have both candlepin and ten pin centers and 65 years of experience in this industry. I sincerely believe they will help ensure a long and successful future for both locations.”
The Kinsleys said they expect the sale to close by mid-October, possibly sooner. Ryan Family will now have 13 locations across Rhode Island and Massachusetts after taking over North Bowl and Mohegan Bowl, nine of them with bowling. Ryan Family’s Raynham location
has 16 lanes for candlepin and tenpin bowling. The Newport location on Thames Street, though, is solely arcade games.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.