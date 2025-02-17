Ryan is a member of the Accounting and Auditing Group and the Private Equity & Venture Capital and Not-For-Profit & Education Practices. He has more than 10 years of experience working with private equity and venture capital firms, portfolio companies, not-for-profit and education organizations, and privately held companies. Ryan is skilled in valuation methodologies and auditing direct and fund-of-fund investments under the fair value accounting standards and assisting clients in such areas. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Idaho.
Home PBN Connect People on the Move Ryan Kuhn Promoted to Managing Director at CBIZ
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Forgot your password? Get help
Privacy Policy
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.