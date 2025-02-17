Ryan Kuhn Promoted to Managing Director at CBIZ

Ryan is a member of the Accounting and Auditing Group and the Private Equity & Venture Capital and Not-For-Profit & Education Practices. He has more than 10 years of experience working with private equity and venture capital firms, portfolio companies, not-for-profit and education organizations, and privately held companies. Ryan is skilled in valuation methodologies and auditing direct and fund-of-fund investments under the fair value accounting standards and assisting clients in such areas. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Idaho.