Saab to partner with SyQwest, launch maritime division in Cranston

CRANSTON – Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab will partner with SyQuest marine technology company to launch a new maritime division in Cranston.

With the upcoming 10,000 square-feet location on Kenney Drive, Sweden-based Saab will launch its U.S. Autonomous and Undersea Systems Division, where it intends to produce anti-submarine warfare, a navy training program and technology such as unmanned underwater and surface vehicles.

The former car company plans to hire 15-17 people at the facility by the end of the year, according to Kevin Boland, the company’s director of corporate affairs.

Saab already operates similar divisions in Sweden and the United Kingdom. Saab shifted its focus to the defense and aerospace industries around 1990, and employs around 18,000 people internationally.

The company was drawn to Rhode Island for the opportunities it presents in the blue economy, Boland said, who also noted the facility’s proximity to the U.S. Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport.

“It’s just such a natural place to be involved in anything related to maritime production,” Boland said. “I think there’s such a legacy and history in R.I. and there’s just a great workforce there that is something we’re hoping to leverage.”

Saab also found a natural partner in SyQwest, Boland said, which makes subsea acoustic systems.

In a statement, SyQwest chairmain Robert Tranini said the company was attracted to the partnership as “a great way to continue to grow our market.”

“SyQwest’s capabilities align perfectly with Saab to be able to support the development and production of greater volumes of undersea platforms,” Tranini added.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.