Safe Harbor Marinas sells for $5.65B

SAFE HARBOR MARINAS, with 11 locations in Rhode Island, has been sold to Blackstone Infrastructure for $5.65 billion. 

PROVIDENCE – Safe Harbor Marinas, which owns and operates 138 marinas across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, including 11 locations in Rhode Island, has been sold to Blackstone Infrastructure for $5.65 billion, parent company Sun Communities Inc. announced.  Blackstone Infrastructure is an active investor across energy, transportation, digital infrastructure, and water and waste infrastructure sectors.

