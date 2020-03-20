Sail Newport a crucial link to the bay and beyond

From children boarding their first boat to experienced sailors who compete in regattas, Sail Newport Inc. offers a connection to the water for more than 10,000 people each year.

The nonprofit, established in 1983, serves a vital purpose along a stretch of coastline that is mostly privately owned, said Executive Director Brad Read. The organization has a fleet of 150 training boats and a $2.5 million annual budget.

“First and foremost, we offer access to the blue space of Narragansett Bay,” he said. “We provide access to the water in a very, very privatized waterfront real estate market.”

By offering sailing lessons, hosting regattas and other special events at Fort Adams State Park and allowing local sailors to store racing sailboats on-site, Sail Newport educates the state’s residents about the water and attracts crowds to its shorelines.

Newport’s status as the lone North American stopover point for the 2021-2022 Ocean Race is expected to pump millions of dollars into the local and regional economy.

The city and Sail Newport have hosted the event twice before, attracting about 100,000 visitors in 2018 and 135,000 in 2015, with an estimated economic impact of $47.7 million.

“It is the pinnacle of the sport coming to one of the most distinct sailing capitals of the world,” Read said.