Sail Newport to hold annual Sail for Hope on Sept. 11

NEWPORT – Sail Newport will hold its annual Sail for Hope event on Sept. 11 to help raise funds for three organizations.

The annual race, first established in 2001 in the weeks following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, D.C., will feature local sailors racing around Conanicut Island in Jamestown for 18 miles.

Following the race, Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard will host a social and fundraiser at its Washington Street location. Additional crew tickets and guest tickets will be available at the door for $30.

Funds raised from the race will support World Central Kitchen Ukraine relief, Save the Children’s Emergency Fund and Sail Newport’s new after-school Marine Exploration Program for Thompson Middle School, the organization said.

Donations for the organizations are being accepted online at Sail Newport’s website.

