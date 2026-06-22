Saint Anne’s Hospital donates trauma bags to Somerset police

FALL RIVER – Saint Anne’s Hospital has donated 20 fully equipped trauma bags to the Somerset Police Department, ensuring that every patrol cruiser is outfitted with critical, lifesaving medical supplies.

Saint Anne’s, which is operated by Brown University Health, said the donation reflects the hospital’s commitment to community health and safety, as well as its support for local law enforcement.

Brown Health noted that police officers are often the first on the scene of emergencies, including serious incidents and mass casualty situations. With these trauma bags, Somerset officers are equipped to begin immediate care – such as bleeding control and stabilization – while awaiting the arrival of emergency medicine personnel.

“Police officers play a vital role as first responders,” said Julie Abilheira, president of Saint Anne’s Hospital. “By ensuring they have the tools needed to provide immediate care, we are strengthening the entire emergency response system and helping to protect our community.”

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The Somerset police said the donation of emergency equipment was much needed.

“With their support, essential trauma response equipment will be supplied to every front-line response cruiser,” said Somerset Police Sgt. Michael Demoranville. The equipment “allows for consistency in training and response procedures between both police and medical responders who are providing critical care on the scene of traumatic events.”

St. Anne’s credited Mass. state Rep. Justin Thurber with connecting the hospital with the Somerset Police Department.