Saint Anne’s Hospital partners with Somerset Fire Department to improve sepsis treatment

SOMERSET – When treating a medical emergency like sepsis – a severe inflammatory response to infection – every second counts.

In fact, a recent study found that sepsis patients who receive IV antibiotics on-site from emergency responders have a 15% lower mortality rate than those who don’t receive this treatment until they reach the hospital.

To improve patient outcomes, a new partnership between Saint Anne’s Hospital and the Somerset Fire Department is equipping first responders with the capability to begin administering IV antibiotics to sepsis patients in the field.

“This partnership represents a major step forward in how we care for patients with sepsis,” said Ian Dennen, a nurse and director of emergency services at Saint Anne’s Hospital. “By equipping our EMS [emergency medical service] partners with the tools and training to act immediately, we are extending the hospital’s capabilities into the field and giving patients a critical head start in treatment.”

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Through the partnership, clinicians at Saint Anne’s, a Brown University Health-owned hospital in Fall River, will train firefighters on how to use high-tech medication infusion pumps, advanced lactate monitoring meters and other enhanced protocols.

Zack Eccles, a paramedic and firefighter with Somerset Fire and Rescue, called the initiative “an exciting step forward for our team.”

“Advanced training and new technology give our paramedics the ability to start critical sepsis treatment right in the field,” Eccles said. “Knowing we can deliver antibiotics sooner and potentially save more lives strengthens our commitment to providing the highest level of care to our community.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.