Saint Elizabeth Home Care has earned the 2021 SHPBestTM “Superior Performer” Patient Satisfaction Award

Warwick, RI, July 21, 2022 – Saint Elizabeth Home Care has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2021 calendar year.

The annual SHPBest™ award program was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high-quality service to their patients. The 2021 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 2,500 home health providers. With the largest HHCAHPS benchmark in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made patient satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the HHCAHPS survey.

“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients”, said Rob Paulsson, President of SHP.

Upon receiving the award, Saint Elizabeth Home Care Director, Caroline Rumowicz said, “I am so pleased with this award. It reflects the quality of our clinicians as well as the consistency that we offer our patients. The relationships our nurses, therapists and aides develop with their patients directly affect their homecare experience.

“This award is the best tribute to our professional and caring staff as it comes from our clients who are very happy with our services,” said Matthew R. Trimble, President & CEO, Saint Elizabeth Community. He continues, “We are very proud of the team at Saint Elizabeth Home Care for achieving this customer satisfaction award!”

Read more about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists at https://www.shpdata.com/home-health/shpbest-hhcahps.

About Saint Elizabeth Home Care

Saint Elizabeth Home Care formerly Cathleen Naughton Associates, provides visiting nurse and private duty home care services across Rhode Island. Founded in 1978, the company offers a full array of services that includes: skilled nursing and therapy services ( PT, OT, ST), geriatric care management, private duty nursing and certified nurses’ aides, telehealth monitoring, and concierge services including transportation, and homemaking. Saint Elizabeth Home Care is part of Saint Elizabeth Community, a non-profit provider of care and services to adults and seniors with 11 RI locations.

About Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP)

Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) is a leader in data analytics and benchmarking that drive daily clinical and operational decisions. Our solutions bring real-time data to post-acute providers, hospitals, and ACOs to better coordinate quality care and improve patient outcomes. Since 1996, SHP has helped more than 7,000 organizations nationwide raise the bar for healthcare performance.

https://stelizabethcommunity.org/locations/home-care

