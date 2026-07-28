Saint Elizabeth Community welcomes Brian McGuinness as the new Executive Director of their skilled nursing home in East Greenwich. He is no stranger to Saint Elizabeth Home having worked there previously as well as at their Assisted Living residence in Providence. McGuinness takes over the leadership of the Home from Beth Russell who recently retired after thirty-nine years with the organization. McGuinness most recently served as Executive Director at Oakland Grove Health Care Center, a 178-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Woonsocket with a staff of approximately 200 employees. McGuinness earned his MBA in Organizational Leadership from Bryant University and holds a BA in Public Administration and Political Science from Rhode Island College. He lives in Warwick.
Home PBN Connect People on the Move Saint Elizabeth Home Welcomes New Administrator Brian McGuinness
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